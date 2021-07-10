The Vice-President Exploration of Tamarack Valley Energy is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President Exploration of Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF – Research Report), Scott William Reimond, exercised options to sell 9,700 TNEYF shares for a total transaction value of $26.48K.

This recent transaction decreases Scott William Reimond’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $2.22 million. Following Scott William Reimond’s last TNEYF Sell transaction on December 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.1%.

Based on Tamarack Valley Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $93.43 million and GAAP net loss of -$166,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.28 million and had a GAAP net loss of $251 million. TNEYF’s market cap is $856 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -8.30. Currently, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average volume of 19.81K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.03, reflecting a -30.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $26.48K worth of TNEYF shares and purchased $50.6K worth of TNEYF shares. The insider sentiment on Tamarack Valley Energy has been negative according to 88 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Scott William Reimond's trades have generated a 24.6% average return based on past transactions.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its target is drilling and acquisition of repeatable and predictable long-life resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its oil & gas properties include Cardium Oil, Viking Oil, and Penny Barons Oil.