The Vice-President Exploration of Prairie Provident Resources (Other OTC: PRPRF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President Exploration of Prairie Provident Resources (PRPRF – Research Report), Tony Van Winkoop, sold shares of PRPRF for $3,210.

Following Tony Van Winkoop’s last PRPRF Sell transaction on February 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

PRPRF’s market cap is $3.54 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.00. Currently, Prairie Provident Resources has an average volume of 22.40K.

Prairie Provident Resources, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Wheatland and Princess in Southern Alberta targeting the Lithic Glauc formation, as well as the early stage waterflood project at Evi in the Peace River Arch. The company was founded on July 29, 2016 is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.