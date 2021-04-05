The Vice-President Exploration of First Majestic Silver is Exercising Options

On April 3 it was reported that the Vice-President Exploration of First Majestic Silver (AG – Research Report), Gregory Kenneth Kulla, exercised options to sell 10,000 AG shares for a total transaction value of $195.2K.

In addition to Gregory Kenneth Kulla, 4 other AG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on First Majestic Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $118 million and quarterly net profit of $34.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.43 million and had a GAAP net loss of $39.95 million. The company has a one-year high of $24.01 and a one-year low of $5.87.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $15.67, reflecting a 4.7% upside.

The insider sentiment on First Majestic Silver has been negative according to 91 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.