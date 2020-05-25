The Vice-President Exploration of Eldorado Gold is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President Exploration of Eldorado Gold (EGO – Research Report), Peter Dubois Lewis, exercised options to sell 2,033 EGO shares for a total transaction value of $25.36K.

In addition to Peter Dubois Lewis, 9 other EGO executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Peter Dubois Lewis’ last EGO Sell transaction on March 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.4%.

Based on Eldorado Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $205 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,880,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $80.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.97 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.29 and a one-year low of $3.43. EGO’s market cap is $1.51 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.60.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.33, reflecting a -19.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Eldorado Gold has been negative according to 100 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.