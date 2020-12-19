The Vice-President Exploration of Alexco Resource is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Vice-President Exploration of Alexco Resource (AXU – Research Report), Alan William Mconie, exercised options to sell 3,973 AXU shares for a total transaction value of $13.55K.

In addition to Alan William Mconie, 3 other AXU executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Alan William Mconie’s last AXU Sell transaction on January 07, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

Based on Alexco Resource’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $795K and GAAP net loss of -$15,241,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $555K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.31 million. AXU’s market cap is $374 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -21.90. The company has a one-year high of $3.50 and a one-year low of $0.72.

The insider sentiment on Alexco Resource has been negative according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alexco Resource Corp. conducts mining operations and mineral exploration and development in Canada. It engages in the exploration of silver, lead, zinc, and gold ores. The firm operates through the following business segments: Environmental Services, Mining Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment provides consulting and project management services in respect of environmental permitting and compliance, and site remediation and reclamation. The Mining Operations segment operates in Bellekeno mine, producing silver, lead and zinc in the form of concentrates. The Corporate and Other segment covers head office and general corporate administration activities. Alexco Resource was founded on December 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.