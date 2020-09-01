The Vice-President & Corporate Secretary of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President & Corporate Secretary of Pan American Silver (PAAS – Research Report), Delaney Joseph Fisher, sold shares of PAAS for $406.3K.

Following Delaney Joseph Fisher’s last PAAS Sell transaction on September 20, 2010, the stock climbed by 11.5%. In addition to Delaney Joseph Fisher, one other PAAS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Pan American Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $358 million and GAAP net loss of -$76,807,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $340 million and had a net profit of $18.37 million. The company has a one-year high of $40.11 and a one-year low of $10.61. PAAS’s market cap is $7.6 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 3572.00.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.06, reflecting a -17.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Pan American Silver has been negative according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.