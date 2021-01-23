The Vice-President Corporate Finance of Versabank (Other OTC: VRRKF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President Corporate Finance of Versabank (VRRKF – Research Report), David William Thoms, bought shares of VRRKF for $11.25K.

Following this transaction David William Thoms’ holding in the company was increased by 22% to a total of $49.17K. In addition to David William Thoms, 11 other VRRKF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Versabank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.73 million and quarterly net profit of $4.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.64 million and had a net profit of $5.41 million. VRRKF’s market cap is $185 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.60. The company has a one-year high of $8.90 and a one-year low of $3.93.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $7,910 worth of VRRKF shares and purchased $166.9K worth of VRRKF shares. The insider sentiment on Versabank has been positive according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on deposits and financing. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.