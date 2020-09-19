The Vice-President Corporate Development of Silvercorp Metals (NYSE MKT: SVM) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President Corporate Development of Silvercorp Metals (SVM – Research Report), Gordon Neal, sold shares of SVM for $221.8K.

In addition to Gordon Neal, 10 other SVM executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Gordon Neal’s last SVM Sell transaction on December 23, 2016, the stock climbed by 6.4%.

Based on Silvercorp Metals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $46.71 million and quarterly net profit of $15.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.58 million and had a net profit of $12.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $8.91 and a one-year low of $1.50.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $8.47, reflecting a 1.8% upside.

The insider sentiment on Silvercorp Metals has been negative according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mining, and Administrative segments. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other. The Administrative segment covers operation in Vancouver, and Beijing. The company was founded by Rui Feng on October 31, 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.