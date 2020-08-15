The Vice-President Corporate Development of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE MKT: PLG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Vice-President Corporate Development of Platinum Group Metals (PLG – Research Report), Kris Begic, sold shares of PLG for $5,160.

In addition to Kris Begic, one other PLG executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Platinum Group Metals has an average volume of 374.03K. The company has a one-year high of $2.98 and a one-year low of $0.86.

The insider sentiment on Platinum Group Metals has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kris Begic's trades have generated a -8.1% average return based on past transactions.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The company deals with waterberg project. Platinum Group was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.