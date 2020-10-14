The Vice-President Corporate Development of Platinum Group Metals is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President Corporate Development of Platinum Group Metals (PLG – Research Report), Kris Begic, exercised options to sell 7,324 PLG shares for a total transaction value of $21.97K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Platinum Group Metals has an average volume of 28.79K. The company has a one-year high of $2.98 and a one-year low of $0.86.

The insider sentiment on Platinum Group Metals has been negative according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The company deals with waterberg project. Platinum Group was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.