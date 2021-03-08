The Vice-President Corporate Development of Endeavour Silver is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Vice-President Corporate Development of Endeavour Silver (EXK – Research Report), Dale Mah, exercised options to sell 24,600 EXK shares for a total transaction value of $189.4K.

In addition to Dale Mah, one other EXK executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Endeavour Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $60.75 million and quarterly net profit of $19.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $6.91 and a one-year low of $0.99. EXK’s market cap is $867 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 422.90.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold EXK with a $7.50 price target. Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.11, reflecting a -11.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Endeavour Silver has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property and La Plata plant in Zacatecas, and Parral property in Chihuahua. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.