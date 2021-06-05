The Vice-President Corporate Development of Affinor Growers (Other OTC: RSSFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President Corporate Development of Affinor Growers (RSSFF – Research Report), Nicholas Gordon Brusatore, bought shares of RSSFF for $5,920.

Following this transaction Nicholas Gordon Brusatore’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $505.4K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Affinor Growers has an average volume of 33.58K. RSSFF’s market cap is $6.96 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.30. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.55.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Affinor Growers, Inc. engages in the acquisition and commercialization of vertical farming technology and proprietary process. It focuses on growing strawberries and other crops such as romaine lettuce and kale in North America. The company was founded on August 27, 1996 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.