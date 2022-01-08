The Vice-President, Controller & Principal Accounting of Restaurant Brands International is Exercising Options

On January 7 it was reported that the Vice-President, Controller & Principal Accounting of Restaurant Brands International (QSR – Research Report), Jacqueline Friesner, exercised options to sell 4,294 QSR shares for a total transaction value of $251.7K.

In addition to Jacqueline Friesner, 17 other QSR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Restaurant Brands International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion and quarterly net profit of $221 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.34 billion and had a net profit of $145 million. The company has a one-year high of $71.12 and a one-year low of $54.18. QSR’s market cap is $18.62 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.91.

Based on 22 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.77, reflecting a -12.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Restaurant Brands International has been negative according to 175 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant. The Popeyes segment handles chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. The company was founded on August 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.