The Vice-President & Controller of Gazit-Globe (Other OTC: GZTGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President & Controller of Gazit-Globe (GZTGF – Research Report), Romano Vaisenberger, bought shares of GZTGF for $48.92K.

Following this transaction Romano Vaisenberger’s holding in the company was increased by 7% to a total of $229.5K. In addition to Romano Vaisenberger, one other GZTGF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.03 and a one-year low of $5.88. Currently, Gazit-Globe has an average volume of 50. GZTGF’s market cap is $1.1 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 968.10.

The insider sentiment on Gazit-Globe has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, construction, development and management of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Shopping Centers in Canada, Shopping Centers in North Europe, Shopping Centers in Central-Eastern Europe. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.