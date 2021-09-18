The Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Kelt Exploration is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Kelt Exploration (KELTF – Research Report), Sadiq H Lalani, exercised options to sell 4,386 KELTF shares for a total transaction value of $16.75K.

This is Lalani’s first Sell trade following 9 Buy transactions. Following Sadiq H Lalani’s last KELTF Sell transaction on October 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kelt Exploration’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $60.64 million and quarterly net profit of $54.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.45 million and had a GAAP net loss of $253 million. Currently, Kelt Exploration has an average volume of 197. The company has a one-year high of $3.28 and a one-year low of $1.03.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.91, reflecting a -17.0% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.