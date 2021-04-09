The Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Dynacor Gold Mines (Other OTC: DNGDF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Dynacor Gold Mines (DNGDF – Research Report), Leonard Teoli, sold shares of DNGDF for $4,460.

Based on Dynacor Gold Mines’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $24.09 million and quarterly net profit of $1.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.22 million and had a net profit of $949.3K. DNGDF’s market cap is $69.87 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a one-year high of $2.00 and a one-year low of $0.95.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4,460 worth of DNGDF shares and purchased $2,100 worth of DNGDF shares. The insider sentiment on Dynacor Gold Mines has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dynacor Gold Mines, Inc. engages in the production of gold and silver. It also owns the rights on several mining properties which are in the exploration stage, including its flagship exploration gold, copper and silver prospect, the Tumipampa, and Anta properties. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.