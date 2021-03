The Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Centerra Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Centerra Gold (CAGDF – Research Report), Darren Millman, exercised options to sell 92,850 CAGDF shares for a total transaction value of $1.18M.

In addition to Darren Millman, 7 other CAGDF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Centerra Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $387 million and quarterly net profit of $95.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $313 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.23 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.66 and a one-year low of $4.67. CAGDF’s market cap is $2.95 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.60.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.41, reflecting a -25.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.81M worth of CAGDF shares and purchased $48.68K worth of CAGDF shares. The insider sentiment on Centerra Gold has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Darren Millman’s trades have generated a 10.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kyrgyz Republic, Turkey, North America, and Corporate and Other. The Kyrgyz Republic segment includes the operations of the kumtor gold project. The Turkey segment represents the development of the Öksüt project. The North America segment consists of Mount Milligan mine for gold copper; and molybdenum that focuses on the operation of angeloth processing facility, and care and maintenance activities of the Endako and Thompson Creek Mines. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of the head office located in Toronto, the corporate office located in Denver, Colorado, the greenstone gold property, the kemess project, and other international exploration projects. The company was on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.