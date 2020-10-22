The Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Birchcliff Energy (Other OTC: BIREF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Birchcliff Energy (BIREF – Research Report), Bruno P Geremia, bought shares of BIREF for $9,108.

This recent transaction increases Bruno P Geremia’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $419.9K. In addition to Bruno P Geremia, one other BIREF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Birchcliff Energy has an average volume of 44.87K. The company has a one-year high of $2.05 and a one-year low of $0.40.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.05, reflecting a -22.2% downside. Seven different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and CIBC, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its properties include Peace River Arch, and the Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.