The Vice Pres. Corp. Controller of Service International (NYSE: SCI) is Buying Shares

On August 3, the Vice Pres. Corp. Controller of Service International (SCI – Research Report), Tammy Moore, bought shares of SCI for $638K.

This recent transaction increases Tammy Moore’s holding in the company by 55.74% to a total of $2.48 million. Following Tammy Moore’s last SCI Buy transaction on May 12, 2021, the stock climbed by 9.8%.

Based on Service International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $988 million and quarterly net profit of $158 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $820 million and had a net profit of $106 million. The company has a one-year high of $63.94 and a one-year low of $39.10. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 319.85.

Starting in September 2020, SCI received 20 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.67, reflecting a -5.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $14.72M worth of SCI shares and purchased $5.11M worth of SCI shares. The insider sentiment on Service International has been neutral according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization, and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.