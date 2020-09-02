The Vice Chairman of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Vice Chairman of The Estée Lauder Companies (EL – Research Report), Sara Moss, sold shares of EL for $2.86M.

Following Sara Moss’ last EL Sell transaction on February 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 7.1%. In addition to Sara Moss, 3 other EL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $224.23 and a one-year low of $137.01. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 408.15. EL’s market cap is $79.56 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 119.80.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $223.46, reflecting a -0.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on The Estée Lauder Companies has been negative according to 94 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estée Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.