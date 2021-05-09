The Vice Chairman of Rogers Communication (NYSE: RCI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Vice Chairman of Rogers Communication (RCI – Research Report), Philip Bridgman Lind, bought shares of RCI for $3,265.

Over the last month, Philip Bridgman Lind has reported another 6 Buy trades on RCI for a total of $31.38K. Following this transaction Philip Bridgman Lind’s holding in the company was increased by 5% to a total of $77.36K.

Based on Rogers Communication’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.49 billion and quarterly net profit of $361 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.42 billion and had a net profit of $352 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.84 and a one-year low of $37.84. Currently, Rogers Communication has an average volume of 303.03K.

Starting in March 2021, RCI received 11 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.71, reflecting a -18.1% downside. Five different firms, including Desjardins and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Rogers Communication has been positive according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Incorporated in 1960, Canada-based Rogers Communications, Inc. provides wireless communications services. It operates its business through the following segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media.