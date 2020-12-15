The Vice Chairman of H2O Innovation (Other OTC: HEOFF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Vice Chairman of H2O Innovation (HEOFF – Research Report), Richard A Hoel, sold shares of HEOFF for $1.93M.

This is Hoel’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions. In addition to Richard A Hoel, 2 other HEOFF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on H2O Innovation’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $35 million and quarterly net profit of $984K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.22 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.03 million. Currently, H2O Innovation has an average volume of 80.94K. The company has a one-year high of $1.87 and a one-year low of $0.41.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.00, reflecting a -15.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on H2O Innovation has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

H2O Innovation, Inc. engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the segment: Project and Aftermarket, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance (O&M). The Project and Aftermarket segment comprise of water and wastewater projects and services. The Specialty Products includes a maple equipment and products, specialty chemicals, consumables, and specialized products for the water treatment industry. The O&M segment refers to the services for water and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded by Frederic Dugre on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.