The Vice Chairman of Federated Hermes (NYSE: FHI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Vice Chairman of Federated Hermes (FHI – Research Report), Gordon Ceresino, sold shares of FHI for $264.4K.

In addition to Gordon Ceresino, 6 other FHI executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Gordon Ceresino’s last FHI Sell transaction on November 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.4%.

Based on Federated Hermes’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $364 million and quarterly net profit of $95.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $358 million and had a net profit of $82.11 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.36 and a one-year low of $13.06. FHI’s market cap is $2.97 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.30.

The insider sentiment on Federated Hermes has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Federated Hermes, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.