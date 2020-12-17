The Vice Chairman of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) is Selling Shares

On December 16, the Vice Chairman of East West Bancorp (EWBC – Research Report), Douglas Paul Krause, sold shares of EWBC for $448.7K.

Following Douglas Paul Krause’s last EWBC Sell transaction on August 29, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $51.88 and a one-year low of $22.55. EWBC’s market cap is $6.75 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.20.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.67, reflecting a -7.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on East West Bancorp has been negative according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily generates commercial loans and deposits through commercial lending offices located in the U.S. and Greater China. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.