The Vice Chairman of Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Vice Chairman of Century Casinos (CNTY – Research Report), Peter Hoetzinger, bought shares of CNTY for $337.5K.

Following this transaction Peter Hoetzinger’s holding in the company was increased by 23.15% to a total of $1.53 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Century Casinos’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $67.24 million and GAAP net loss of $20.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.1 million and had a net profit of $507K. The company has a one-year high of $10.41 and a one-year low of $1.01. Currently, Century Casinos has an average volume of 222.06K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company. The firm engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.