The VICE CHAIRMAN of Bank Of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VICE CHAIRMAN of Bank Of Hawaii (BOH – Research Report), Sharon Crofts, sold shares of BOH for $529.1K.

Following Sharon Crofts’ last BOH Sell transaction on March 04, 2015, the stock climbed by 36.1%.

Based on Bank Of Hawaii’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $193 million and quarterly net profit of $58.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $183 million and had a net profit of $53.91 million. The company has a one-year high of $95.68 and a one-year low of $74.78. BOH’s market cap is $3.59B and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.12.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking; Investment Services, Treasury and Other.