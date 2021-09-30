The Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Valeo Pharma (Other OTC: VPHIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Valeo Pharma (VPHIF – Research Report), Steve Saviuk, bought shares of VPHIF for $14.82K.

Following this transaction Steve Saviuk’s holding in the company was increased by 14% to a total of $95.94K. In addition to Steve Saviuk, one other VPHIF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Valeo Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.65 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,867,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.49 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.62 million. Currently, Valeo Pharma has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $1.40 and a one-year low of $0.31.

The insider sentiment on Valeo Pharma has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Valeo Pharma Inc a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring either through acquisitions, in-licensing or similar arrangements. Its current markets its product Synacthen Depot which is a synthetic ACTH product that is used in conditions where the production of natural cortisol and other hormones is desired.