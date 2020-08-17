The Vice Chairman & CFO of Woodward is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Vice Chairman & CFO of Woodward (WWD – Research Report), Robert F. Weber, exercised options to sell 30,800 WWD shares at $33.64 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.61M.

In addition to Robert F. Weber, 3 other WWD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $129.06 and a one-year low of $46.51. Currently, Woodward has an average volume of 310.95K. WWD’s market cap is $5.3 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.90.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.17, reflecting a -0.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Woodward has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert F. Weber's trades have generated a -3.6% average return based on past transactions.

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segment. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control. The Industrial segment includes the design and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. The company was founded by Amos W. Woodward in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.