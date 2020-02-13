The V.P. (Pres.,Nat.Gas Pipelines) of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the V.P. (Pres.,Nat.Gas Pipelines) of Kinder Morgan (KMI – Research Report), Thomas A. Martin, sold shares of KMI for $812.1K.

Following Thomas A. Martin’s last KMI Sell transaction on November 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.6%.

KMI’s market cap is $49.69B and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a one-year high of $21.99 and a one-year low of $18.73. Currently, Kinder Morgan has an average volume of 13.00M.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold KMI with a $21.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Kinder Morgan has been positive according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company, which engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas; gasoline; crude oil; carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals; and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.