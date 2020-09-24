The V.P. Fin & Chief Acctg Officer of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) is Buying Shares

Today, the V.P. Fin & Chief Acctg Officer of Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP – Research Report), Marliss Johnson, bought shares of AP for $7,812.

Following this transaction Marliss Johnson’s holding in the company was increased by 15.05% to a total of $53.75K. In addition to Marliss Johnson, 2 other AP executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AP’s market cap is $40.58 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.20. Currently, Ampco-Pittsburgh has an average volume of 17.42K. The company has a one-year high of $4.50 and a one-year low of $1.94.

The insider sentiment on Ampco-Pittsburgh has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing business segment. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals throughout the world. The Air and Liquid Processing segment oggers finned tube and plate finned heat exchange coils for the commercial and industrial construction, process, and utility industries. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, PA.