The V.P., Corporate Development of Carlisle Companies is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the V.P., Corporate Development of Carlisle Companies (CSL – Research Report), Kevin Zdimal, exercised options to sell 33,140 CSL shares at $90.71 a share, for a total transaction value of $6.61M.

Following Kevin Zdimal’s last CSL Sell transaction on May 27, 2016, the stock climbed by 103.2%.

Based on Carlisle Companies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion and quarterly net profit of $99.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $965 million and had a net profit of $75.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $202.35 and a one-year low of $115.54. CSL’s market cap is $10.45 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 32.30.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $225.83, reflecting a -10.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Carlisle Companies has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Carlisle Cos., Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment includes the manufacture of insulation materials, rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes; related roofing accessories; and waterproofing products. The Carlisle Interconnect Technologies segment focuses on the design and manufacture of wire, cable, connectors, contacts and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data. The Carlisle Fluid Technologies segment deals with industrial liquid and powder finishing equipment and integrated system solutions for spraying, pumping, mixing, metering and curing of a variety of coatings. The Carlisle Brake and Friction segment covers brakes and friction material and clutch and transmission friction material. The company was founded by Charles S. Moomy in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.