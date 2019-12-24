The V Chairman & President of Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the V Chairman & President of Designer Brands (DBI – Research Report), Deborah Ferree, sold shares of DBI for $155.4K.

Based on Designer Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $936 million and quarterly net profit of $43.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $833 million and had a net profit of $39.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $30.73 and a one-year low of $13.88. DBI’s market cap is $1.12B and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.68.

The insider sentiment on Designer Brands has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Designer Brands, Inc. engages in the design, production, and retail of footwear and accessory brands. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, Canada Retail, Brand Portfolio, and Others. The U.S. Retail segment focuses on stores operated in the U.S. under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner and its related e-commerce site.