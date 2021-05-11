The TREASURER of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the TREASURER of SEI Investments Company (SEIC – Research Report), Kathy Heilig, bought shares of SEIC for $438.9K.

Following this transaction Kathy Heilig’s holding in the company was increased by 687.47% to a total of $119.9K. Following Kathy Heilig’s last SEIC Buy transaction on November 25, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.0%.

Based on SEI Investments Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $456 million and quarterly net profit of $129 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $415 million and had a net profit of $109 million. The company has a one-year high of $63.83 and a one-year low of $48.61. Currently, SEI Investments Company has an average volume of 548.22K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.33, reflecting a -13.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.66M worth of SEIC shares and purchased $1.08M worth of SEIC shares. The insider sentiment on SEI Investments Company has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SEI Investments Co. engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide. The Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors, financial planners and other investment professionals. The Institutional Investors segment provides investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms to fund companies, banking institutions and both traditional and non-traditional investment managers worldwide. The Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on the provision of investment management programs to ultra-high-net-worth families residing in the United States, developing internet-based investment services and advice platforms, entering new markets and conducting other research and development activities. The company was founded by Alfred P. West, Jr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Oaks, PA.