The Treasurer of Evans Bancorp is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Treasurer of Evans Bancorp (EVBN – Research Report), John Connerton, exercised options to sell 3,000 EVBN shares at $15.50 a share, for a total transaction value of $116K.

Following John Connerton’s last EVBN Sell transaction on December 21, 2018, the stock climbed by 8.9%. In addition to John Connerton, 4 other EVBN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Evans Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $22.77 million and quarterly net profit of $6.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.17 million and had a net profit of $469K. The company has a one-year high of $40.45 and a one-year low of $21.79. EVBN’s market cap is $208 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.60.

The insider sentiment on Evans Bancorp has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds. The Insurance Agency Activities segment includes insurance policies on a commission basis, surety bonds, risk management, and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded on October 28, 1988 and is headquartered in Hamburg, NY.