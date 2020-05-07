The Treas. & CFO of Enanta Pharmaceuticals is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Treas. & CFO of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA – Research Report), Paul Mellett, exercised options to buy 1,740 ENTA shares at $1.20 a share, for a total transaction value of $2,088. The options were close to expired and Paul Mellett retained stocks.

Following this transaction Paul Mellett’s holding in the company was increased by 4.24% to a total of $2.21 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $101.27 and a one-year low of $38.41. ENTA’s market cap is $1.03 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.50. Currently, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 180.87K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.00, reflecting a -5.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Enanta Pharmaceuticals has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The firm offers the medicine under the brands Mavyret and Viekira Pak. The company was founded by Peter O. Kliem and Gregory L. Verdine in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.