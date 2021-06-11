The Treas. & CFO of 1St Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Treas. & CFO of 1St Source (SRCE – Research Report), Andrea Short, sold shares of SRCE for $109.9K.

Following Andrea Short’s last SRCE Sell transaction on September 15, 2015, the stock climbed by 22.1%.

Based on 1St Source’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $83.28 million and quarterly net profit of $28.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $79.47 million and had a net profit of $16.41 million. The company has a one-year high of $51.02 and a one-year low of $28.72. Currently, 1St Source has an average volume of 47.69K.

The insider sentiment on 1St Source has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing. It also provides trust, investment, agency and custodial services for individual, corporate and not-for-profit clients. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.