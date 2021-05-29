The Title: Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Co of SeaWorld is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Title: Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Co of SeaWorld (SEAS – Research Report), George Anthony Taylor, exercised options to sell 87,943 SEAS shares at $18.59 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.79M.

Following George Anthony Taylor’s last SEAS Sell transaction on December 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 24.8%.

Based on SeaWorld’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $172 million and GAAP net loss of -$44,884,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $154 million and had a GAAP net loss of $56.52 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.57 and a one-year low of $13.37. Currently, SeaWorld has an average volume of 357.62K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.83, reflecting a -13.5% downside.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the park and entertainment business. Its brand portfolio of theme parks includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.