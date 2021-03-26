The The reporting person is President & Chief Executiv of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the The reporting person is President & Chief Executiv of Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI – Research Report), Mark Peter Smith, bought shares of SWBI for $25.5K.

This recent transaction increases Mark Peter Smith’s holding in the company by 1.01% to a total of $2.57 million.

Based on Smith & Wesson Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $258 million and quarterly net profit of $62.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $127 million and had a net profit of $5.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.79 and a one-year low of $6.83. Currently, Smith & Wesson Brands has an average volume of 348.65K.

The insider sentiment on Smith & Wesson Brands has been neutral according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

