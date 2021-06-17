The SVP,CSO,Gen Counsel & Corp Sec of Xylem (NYSE: XYL) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP,CSO,Gen Counsel & Corp Sec of Xylem (XYL – Research Report), Claudia Toussaint, bought shares of XYL for $285.8K.

Following this transaction Claudia Toussaint’s holding in the company was increased by 12.58% to a total of $6.13 million. This is Toussaint’s first Buy trade following 6 Sell transactions.

Based on Xylem’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion and quarterly net profit of $87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.12 billion and had a net profit of $38 million. The company has a one-year high of $121.00 and a one-year low of $60.92. XYL’s market cap is $20.79 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 70.70.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $118.29, reflecting a -2.3% downside. Three different firms, including Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.06M worth of XYL shares and purchased $514.9K worth of XYL shares. The insider sentiment on Xylem has been negative according to 99 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Xylem, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and application of highly engineered technologies for the water industry. It provides water and wastewater applications with a broad portfolio of products and services addressing the full cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water, offering a range of products including water & wastewater pumps, treatment & testing equipment, and controls & systems. This segment brands include Flygt, Wedeco, Godwin Pumps, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI and Leopold. The Applied Water segment encompasses the uses of water and focuses on the residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural markets. Its products include pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls and dispensing equipment. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment focuses on developing advanced technology solutions that enable intelligent use and conservation of critical water and energy resources as well as analytical instrumentation used in the testing of water. The company was founded on May 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Rye Brook, NY.