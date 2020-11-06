The SVP & Treasurer of TE Connectivity is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP & Treasurer of TE Connectivity (TEL – Research Report), Mario Calastri, exercised options to sell 11,200 TEL shares at $34.05 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.15M.

Following Mario Calastri’s last TEL Sell transaction on August 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.1%. In addition to Mario Calastri, one other TEL executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $109.27 and a one-year low of $48.62. Currently, TE Connectivity has an average volume of 12. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.06.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $115.00, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $11.31M worth of TEL shares and purchased $15.21K worth of TEL shares. The insider sentiment on TE Connectivity has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mario Calastri's trades have generated a -11.8% average return based on past transactions.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets. The Industrial Solutions segment provides products that connect and distribute power, data, and signal. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components for the data and devices and appliances markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.