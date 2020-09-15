The SVP, Treasurer & CFO of Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Treasurer & CFO of Vector Group (VGR – Research Report), Bryant Kirkland, bought shares of VGR for $76.13K.

Following this transaction Bryant Kirkland’s holding in the company was increased by 3.55% to a total of $2.24 million. In addition to Bryant Kirkland, 3 other VGR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Vector Group has an average volume of 797.19K. The company has a one-year high of $14.42 and a one-year low of $7.92. VGR’s market cap is $1.57 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.60.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $8.07M worth of VGR shares and purchased $583.6K worth of VGR shares. The insider sentiment on Vector Group has been neutral according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vector Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco and Real Estate. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacture and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes investments in consolidated and non-consolidated real estate businesses. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.