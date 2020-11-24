The SVP Supply Chain, Prod Mgt Mkt of Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP Supply Chain, Prod Mgt Mkt of Lawson Products (LAWS – Research Report), Shane Mccarthy, sold shares of LAWS for $89.53K.

Following Shane Mccarthy’s last LAWS Sell transaction on June 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 12.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $58.28 and a one-year low of $24.52. LAWS’s market cap is $433 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 38.00.

The insider sentiment on Lawson Products has been negative according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lawson Products, Inc. engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services. The Bolt segment sells product to customers when the customers visit one of Bolt’s 14 branch locations and the product is delivered to the customers at the point of sale. The company was founded by Sidney L. Port in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.