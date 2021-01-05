The SVP Supply Chain, Prod Mgt Mkt of Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP Supply Chain, Prod Mgt Mkt of Lawson Products (LAWS – Research Report), Shane Mccarthy, bought shares of LAWS for $361.5K.

This recent transaction increases Shane Mccarthy’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $221.8K. In addition to Shane Mccarthy, one other LAWS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $58.28 and a one-year low of $24.52. LAWS’s market cap is $460 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.40.

Starting in March 2020, LAWS received 9 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Lawson Products has been negative according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

