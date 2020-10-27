The SVP & Secretary of Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & Secretary of Avery Dennison (AVY – Research Report), Susan C. Miller, sold shares of AVY for $422.2K.

Following Susan C. Miller’s last AVY Sell transaction on July 31, 2020, the stock climbed by 26.5%. In addition to Susan C. Miller, one other AVY executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $145.45 and a one-year low of $76.96. Currently, Avery Dennison has an average volume of 528.33K. AVY’s market cap is $11.83 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.70.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.86, reflecting a -7.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Avery Dennison has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials Segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products. The Retail Branding and Information Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells a variety of branding and information solutions to retailers, brand owners, apparel manufacturers, distributors and industrial customers. The Industrial and Healthcare Materials Segment manufactures and sells Fasson-brand and Avery Dennison-brand tapes and fasteners, Vancive -brand medical pressure sensitive adhesive based materials and products, and performance polymers. The company was founded by R. Stanton Avery in 1935 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.