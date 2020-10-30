The SVP Sales & Mkt of Dorman Products is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SVP Sales & Mkt of Dorman Products (DORM – Research Report), Jeffery Darby, exercised options to buy 2,546 DORM shares at $41.59 a share, for a total transaction value of $105.9K.

This recent transaction increases Jeffery Darby’s holding in the company by 15.97% to a total of $1.63 million. Following Jeffery Darby’s last DORM Buy transaction on June 08, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $97.42 and a one-year low of $44.49. DORM’s market cap is $2.85 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 37.10. Currently, Dorman Products has an average volume of 295.74K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $78.50, reflecting a 11.0% upside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.