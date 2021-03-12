The SVP – S & CD of AO Smith is Exercising Options

On March 11 it was reported that the SVP – S & CD of AO Smith (AOS – Research Report), Daniel Kempken, exercised options to sell 2,000 AOS shares at $11.49 a share, for a total transaction value of $130K.

In addition to Daniel Kempken, 4 other AOS executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Daniel Kempken’s last AOS Sell transaction on March 09, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.6%.

Based on AO Smith’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $835 million and quarterly net profit of $120 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $751 million and had a net profit of $91.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $65.50 and a one-year low of $33.81. Currently, AO Smith has an average volume of 913.03K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $64.00, reflecting a 1.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on AO Smith has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial water heating equipment and air purification products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks. The Rest of World segment comprises of China, Europe, and India; and manufactures and markets water treatment products. The company was founded by Charles Jeremiah Smith in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.