The SVP, RE & Dev of Dave & Busters Entertainment is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP, RE & Dev of Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY – Research Report), John Mulleady, exercised options to sell 7,500 PLAY shares at $9.34 a share, for a total transaction value of $311.6K.

Following John Mulleady’s last PLAY Sell transaction on September 15, 2020, the stock climbed by 23.3%.

The company has a one-year high of $51.73 and a one-year low of $11.23. PLAY’s market cap is $2.02 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -8.90.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.44, reflecting a -18.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Dave & Busters Entertainment has been negative according to 84 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues under the name Dave & Buster’s. Its concept is to offer its customers the opportunity to Eat Drink Play all in one location, through a full menu of casual dining food items and a full selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage items together with an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions, including skill and sports-oriented redemption games, video games, interactive simulators and other traditional games. The company was founded by David O. Corriveau and James W. Corley in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.