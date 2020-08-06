The SVP, R&D of Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, R&D of Quidel (QDEL – Research Report), Werner Kroll, sold shares of QDEL for $595.6K.

Following Werner Kroll’s last QDEL Sell transaction on December 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 232.9%. In addition to Werner Kroll, 3 other QDEL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Quidel’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $175 million and quarterly net profit of $40.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $108 million and had a net profit of $1.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $303.95 and a one-year low of $53.61. Currently, Quidel has an average volume of 736.09K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $293.67, reflecting a 4.1% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $8.91M worth of QDEL shares and purchased $1.01M worth of QDEL shares. The insider sentiment on Quidel has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.