The SVP R&D of NanoString Tech (NASDAQ: NSTG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP R&D of NanoString Tech (NSTG – Research Report), Joseph Beechem, sold shares of NSTG for $662.3K.

In addition to Joseph Beechem, 3 other NSTG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $86.42 and a one-year low of $24.87. Currently, NanoString Tech has an average volume of 483.89K. NSTG’s market cap is $3.14 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -24.90.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.00, reflecting a -8.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on NanoString Tech has been negative according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. It offers analysis solutions, gene expression panels, protein assays, DNA Assaya, miRNA assays, vantage 3D assays, custom solutions, sample prep and nCounter consumables, and nDesign gateway. The company was founded by Amber Ratcliffe, Krassen Dimitrov, and Dwayne Dunaway on June 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.