The SVP-Provider Relations of HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) is Selling Shares

On November 4, the SVP-Provider Relations of HCA Healthcare (HCA – Research Report), Sandra Morgan, sold shares of HCA for $642.5K.

Following Sandra Morgan’s last HCA Sell transaction on November 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.7%. In addition to Sandra Morgan, 4 other HCA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on HCA Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.31 billion and quarterly net profit of $668 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.69 billion and had a net profit of $612 million. The company has a one-year high of $151.97 and a one-year low of $58.38. HCA’s market cap is $46.55 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.80.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $155.44, reflecting a -13.8% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy HCA with a $155.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on HCA Healthcare has been negative according to 95 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services. The company was founded by Dr. Thomas Frist Sr., Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., and Jack Massey in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.